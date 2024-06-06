6 Jun, 2024 @ 13:27
6 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage – € 595,000

Apartment

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 595,000

Modern Apartment for sale in Bonanova This renovated ground floor apartment is located in Palma in the part of Bonanova, with about 106 m² and is distributed in a living-dining room with access to a nice, south west orientated terrace, a kitchen with an osmosis installation for water purification, a laundry room, two bathrooms and three bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bath en-suite with access to another terrace overlooking the green area. It also includes a parking space and for the hot summer days it offers you a nice communal pool area. In the vicinity of this property, you can find… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain.

