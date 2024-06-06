3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage – € 595,000

Apartment Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 595,000

Modern Apartment for sale in Bonanova This renovated ground floor apartment is located in Palma in the part of Bonanova, with about 106 m² and is distributed in a living-dining room with access to a nice, south west orientated terrace, a kitchen with an osmosis installation for water purification, a laundry room, two bathrooms and three bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bath en-suite with access to another terrace overlooking the green area. It also includes a parking space and for the hot summer days it offers you a nice communal pool area. In the vicinity of this property, you can find… See full property details