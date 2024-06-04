4 Jun, 2024 @ 13:45
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jun, 2024 @ 12:45
··
1 min read

Spain’s jobless total falls to lowest May figure since 2008 as tourist sector gears up for record-breaking summer

by
Spain's jobless total is lowest for May since 2008

SPAIN has recorded its lowest registered unemployed total for May since 2008, with 2.6 million people out of work.

The total is a 59,000 reduction on April, as seasonal jobs become available related to the tourist sector.

The monthly fall is higher than a year ago when it dropped by over 49,000 but is much smaller than in the middle of the previous decade when May reductions topped 100,000.

READ MORE:

One of the main reasons for that is Spain was recovering from historically-high jobless figures caused by the recession.

The country saw 220,289 new jobs created last month and the third-best May for job creation this century, following 2017 and 2018.

A record number of people-21.32 million- are now registered with Social Security as being employed with women passing the 10 million mark for the first time.

Over a third of new jobs are in the hospitality industry ahead of what is expected to be a record summer tourist season.

Other sectors saw employment increases in agriculture (+18,889), industry (+9,891) and construction (+7,206).

Compared to May 2023, Spain has 506,395 more Social Security affiliates.

The Balearic Islands, which bases most of its economy on tourism, gained 9.3% workers in May- well above the national average of 1%.

Other high-gaining regions were Aragon (2.3%), La Rioja (1.9%) and Castilla-La Mancha (1.5%).

Despite the positive trends, Spain’s jobless rate of 11.7% is still double the European Union average.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Begoña Gomez in court: Judge calls Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife to testify as official suspect in influence peddling case

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool - € 240
Next Story

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool – € 240,000

Latest from Economy

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Huge US military ship is spotted docking in port on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Huge US military ship is spotted docking in port on Spain’s Costa del Sol 

A BIG United States warship is spending a few days
2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool - € 240

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool – € 240,000

Townhouse Los Balcones, Alicante   2 beds   2 baths