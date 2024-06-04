2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool – € 240,000

Townhouse Los Balcones, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 240,000

NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN ORIHUELA COSTA New Build Residential complex of bungalow apartments and townhouses in Orihuela Costa. Modern bungalows on the top floor with private solarium and on the ground floor with beautiful terrace. New Build bungalows with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, open plan kitchen with living room, fitted wardrobes. Each property has parking space. Residential with communal swimming pool. Located in one of the new areas of Orihuela Costa, you will find close to all the necessary services. Only 10 minutes from the sandy beaches, Villa Martandiacute;n Golf course and La… See full property details