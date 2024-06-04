4 Jun, 2024 @ 13:45
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jun, 2024 @ 13:30
··
1 min read

Huge US military ship is spotted docking in port on Spain’s Costa del Sol 

by
Huge US military ship is spotted docking in port on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A BIG United States warship is spending a few days docked in Malaga and has a freighter-style look about it- different from regular navy vessels seen in the area.

The ship is called USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams- named after a decorated U.S. Marine Corps officer who died in 2022.

He received the military’s highest decoration- the Medal of Honour- for his heroism during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

READ MORE:

‘WOODY’ WILLIAMS(U.S. MARINE CORPS IMAGE)

The vessel is a logistics ship, or ‘expeditionary mobile base’ which is used for military maritime transport tasks and also for civilian maritime transport.

That’s why it is shaped like a freighter with its two decks in the air and an impressive length of 239 metres.

The Hershel Williams is normally based in Suda Bay, Greece, and is assigned to the U.S. Africa Command’s area of operations (AFRICOM) to carry out missions in the Mediterranean and waters around Eastern, Southern and Western Africa, including the Gulf of Guinea.

Its crew is made up of a combination of Navy professionals and civilians from the Military Sealift Command which consists of 19 officers and 231 sailors.

They have some welcome days of leave in Malaga ahead of their next assignment.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool - € 240
Previous Story

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool – € 240,000

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool - € 240

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool – € 240,000

Townhouse Los Balcones, Alicante   2 beds   2 baths
Spain's jobless total is lowest for May since 2008

Spain’s jobless total falls to lowest May figure since 2008 as tourist sector gears up for record-breaking summer

SPAIN has recorded its lowest registered unemployed total for May