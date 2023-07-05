THE Port of Malaga has received one of its most unusual recent visitors; the Flagship of the U.S. 6th Fleet.

In the early hours last Sunday, July 2, the Mount Whitney sailed into port where it will remain berthed at the Levante quay until tomorrow, Thursday.

The debut stop of this naval ship, considered the U.S. Navy’s finest warship, has attracted curious onlookers who stop to marvel at its imposing structure.

The war vessel is the Navy’s only joint command ship manned by some 325 US Navy Sailors and MSC Mariners, often in concert with allied and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

The warship carries enough food to feed the crew for 90 days and can transport supplies to support an emergency evacuation of 3,000 people.

The ship can also make 100,000 gallons of fresh water daily and carries over one million gallons of fuel.

