Sevilla locals blast ‘toxic tourist invasion’ that is ‘destroying’ the city due to ‘impossible prices’ and ‘jammed streets’ – as they demand the number of Airbnb homes to be reduced

LOCALS in Sevilla have launched a petition calling for stricter controls on ‘excessive’ tourism in the city.

In a missive, the group claim the ‘masses of tourists’ who visit all-year round are ‘destroying the life and heritage of Sevillanos.’

It brands the industry ‘toxic’ and claims the high number of tourists are ‘kicking out’ locals due to ‘impossible prices’ and a surge in Airbnb homes.

It comes amid a wave of anti-tourism movements across Spain following a 60,000-strong demonstration on the Canary Islands last month – with a similar event planned for Malaga in June.

City centre of Sevilla

The petition reads: “Sevilla is invaded by masses of tourists that are destroying the life and heritage of Sevillianos.

“We can no longer rest in our homes because tourists come and go at all hours, the sound of suitcases everywhere, we can’t walk in the streets, we can’t sit in our usual places anymore, they are kicking us out of our neighborhoods, the prices are impossible, we cannot rest or enjoy the city either.

“Sevilla is a theme park right now and we cannot allow it, Sevilla belongs to Sevillanos and its residents.

“We demand that the City Council really regulate the problem, because the proposal from last March is insufficient. We want the number of VUT homes (holiday lets) not only to be regulated from now on, but also to be reduced and greater controls and rates required.

“We must demand higher fees and controls from AirBnB, as well as from the owners of these homes, and establish greater requirements and ELIMINATE those that do not comply, even retroactively.

“We demand that the City Council recover the city. Tourism yes, massive and toxic tourism, NO.”