6 May, 2024 @ 15:03
6 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city with pool – € 342,200

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city with pool - € 342

Apartment

Málaga, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 342,200

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city with pool - € 342,200

New Development: Prices from â¬342,200 to â¬416,800. [Bedrooms: 2] [Bathrooms: 2] [Built size: 97m2 – 105m2]. Metropolitan Homes is a new development consisting of 35 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior courtyard, rooftop swimming pool and lounge area. The Metropolitan apartments have wide views of the city of Malaga. All the properties have a modern design with optimal layouts and high quality materials to achieve the maximum space, functionality and luminosity in each room. In addition, all homes come with a parking… See full property details

