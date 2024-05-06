2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city with pool – € 342,200

Apartment Málaga, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 342,200

New Development: Prices from â¬342,200 to â¬416,800. [Bedrooms: 2] [Bathrooms: 2] [Built size: 97m2 – 105m2]. Metropolitan Homes is a new development consisting of 35 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior courtyard, rooftop swimming pool and lounge area. The Metropolitan apartments have wide views of the city of Malaga. All the properties have a modern design with optimal layouts and high quality materials to achieve the maximum space, functionality and luminosity in each room. In addition, all homes come with a parking… See full property details