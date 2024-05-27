4 bedroom Villa for sale in Manilva with pool – € 940,000

Villa Manilva, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 940,000

Beautiful classic Andalusian style villa with incredible panoramic sea views in Manilva. Built on a large plot of more than 3000 m2, which guarantees a lot of privacy and peace. It was built in 2009 and is distributed over two floors, with a total of 408 m2 and 112 m2 of terraces. Beautiful hall on the ground floor that leads on one side to the spacious living/dining room with fireplace and access to the main covered terrace, on the other to the fully equipped and independent kitchen with a separate laundry room. Master bedroom with beautiful en-suite bathroom with jacuzzi bath, as well as a… See full property details