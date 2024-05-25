3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ibiza / Eivissa town – € 650,000

Apartment Ibiza / Eivissa, Ibiza 3 beds 2 baths € 650,000

Great apartment in Marina Botafoch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with views to Talamanca Beach. The 110 m2 built apartment with 28 m2 of terrace, a living-dining room, a fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room. All rooms have fitted wardrobes, and two with en-suite bathrooms, in the main room. The terrace has views of Talamanca Beach. The apartment is located in one of the most desired residential areas of the Marina Botafoc, where you can enjoy the best restaurants and the beach. 100 meters walking from Talamanca Beach. The building has a community pool. The price includes a parking… See full property details