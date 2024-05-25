These are Spain’s ONLY hotels with three sought after Michelin ‘Keys’

MICHELIN has recognised these five hotels in Spain with three sought after Michelin ‘Key’ awards.

While Michelin stars recognise the brightest and best in Spain’s food scene, Michelin Keys are awarded to the country’s best hotels.

In the first ever edition held this year, 97 hotels were granted the award, with 300 recognised overall.

However, just five managed to achieve the top prize of three keys, followed by 12 with two and 80 with one.

According to the guide, the best hotels in Spain are spread across the nation, in Aragon, Castilla y Leon, Catalonia, Extremadura and Madrid.

Torre del Marques Hotel Spa & Winery (Teruel)

Photo: Torre del Marques Hotel Spa & Winery

Nestled in the mountain range of the Matarraña region, the Torre del Marques Hotel Spa & Winery is set in a beautifully restored 17th century tower.

The 18 rooms elegantly mix the tower’s rich history with contemporary touches, with views over olive groves and vineyards.

With a keen focus on sustainability and local sources, the boutique hotel offers up delicious and creative dishes.

The Michelin Guide also highlights the ‘modern’ spa, complete with Turkish baths, indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and treatments.

Abadia Retuerta LeDomaine (Valladolid)

Photo: Abadia Retuerta LeDomaine

Just as ‘evocative as any French chateau’, this boutique hotel is set in a 12th century building in a ‘vast’ Valladolid finca.

It was designed by celebrated architect Marco Serra, making it a luxurious, contemporary accommodation despite its rich history.

Surrounded by 500 hectares of vineyards, the grounds house the Michelin starred restaurant, Refectorio, alongside the informal venue, Vinoteca.

It also has a spa using wine products and based on Tibetan medicine.

Atrio Restaurante Hotel (Caceres)

Photo: Atrio Restaurante Hotel

“Even without the hotel, the Atrio restaurant still deserves all types of praise,” writes the Michelin Guide.

The complex has a ‘serious and exquisite’ vibe, with an ‘ingenious’ mix of 14 ‘modern’ rooms and an ancient stone facade.

‘Ever improving’, it is increasingly comfortable and luxurious.

The hotel is home to a bodega with high quality wines, to be accompanied with truffle pate and meat filled tomato.

In the walled city, Michelin recommends exploring the city walls, arabic towers, gastronomic offering and local products such as the ‘enviable’ jamon.

Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid

Photo: Mandarin Oriental Ritz

‘One of a kind’ in the Ritz hotel empire, this Belle Epoque palace is ‘central’ to the Spanish capital’s hospitality scene.

Within Madrid’s ‘Golden Triangle’ of world class museums, the Mandarin Oriental was established by King Alfonso XIII.

Years later, the ‘old-world’ inspired hotel is anything but old fashioned with ornate, luxury suites with comfort at heart.

It is complete with excellent fitness, wellness and catering facilities including, the ‘swanky’ Pictura cocktail bar and the Palm Court cafe for afternoon tea.

However, its crowning glory is surely the two Michelin starred Mediterranean restaurant, Deessa.

Terra Dominicata Hotel & Winery (Tarragona)

Photo: Terra Dominicata Hotel & Winery

Just two hours to the east of Barcelona is the Parque Natural de la Sierra del Montsant.

In the 12th century, monks arrived there and set up a monastery, vineyard and olive farm, now home to the Terra Dominicata Hotel & Winery.

Now an ‘elegant’ hotel, the modern rooms still maintain a rustic charm, from the wooden floors to the timber roofs.

Each room has little but important luxuries including rain showers and espresso machines.

If you decide to upgrade to one of the hotel’s suites, expect freestanding baths and huge beds to enjoy a glass of wine in.

If that’s not your thing, you can enjoy a dip in the exterior pool, surrounded by amazing views.

You can also enjoy a bite in the ‘creative’ and ‘diverse’ kitchen.

