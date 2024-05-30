30 May, 2024 @ 12:10
30 May, 2024 @ 12:01
Swimmer, 73, who died in front of his family on a Marbella beach ‘had to wait an hour for an ambulance’ – after hero workers ‘did everything they could’ to save his life

A 73-YEAR-OLD man lost his life on a Marbella beach on Tuesday after waiting an hour for an ambulance.

Witnesses told the Olive Press how the man had gone for a swim in the sea off Pedro’s Beach, where he had been enjoying a day out with his family.

However while coming back to shore he suffered a heart attack.

Staff from the nearby La Sala by the Sea rushed to help him after hearing his family ‘screaming’ for assistance.

An employee told the Olive Press: “His family were screaming for help, we grabbed our on site defilibrator and headed towards him.

“Security guards pumped him for about half an hour and got his pulse back, but it took an hour to get rescue services and the ambulance didn’t turn up for an hour.

“They did absolutely everything they could to save him.”

The identity of the man is not known but he was described as being of ‘foreign’ origin by local Spanish press.

The tragic incident occured at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photos shared online shows paramedics surrounding the body on the shore.

The man had been covered by a white sheet while they waited for his body to be collected.

A routine autopsy is expected to confirm his cause of death.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

