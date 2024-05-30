Woman gives birth on a bus in Spain’s Valencia: Driver and other passengers helped deliver healthy baby boy

PASSENGERS on a Valencia bus got a shock detour to hospital on Thursday after a woman gave birth to a baby boy- helped by her husband, the bus driver, and her fellow travellers.

The couple boarded the EMT Valencia Line 93 service at 7.30am near to the Paseo Maritimo.

A few minutes later as the bus approached the end of Avenida de Tarongers, the woman went into labour.

READ MORE:

DRIVER, ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ(Valencia Aytm)

Everything happened so fast, that within five minutes the baby was delivered with the help of the father, the bus driver, and the passengers.

The driver, Antonio Rodriguez, who has worked for 23 years for EMT, then abandoned his scheduled route and drove down Avenida Blasco Ibañez to Valencia’s Clinical Hospital.

The parents and the passengers praised Antonio for what he did, including helping out with the birth.

HOSPITAL ARRIVAL(Valencia Aytm image)

Valencian Community rules give EMT Valencia drivers and inspectors the status of ‘agents of authority’ which means they have the power to take decisions for the health and safety of passengers.

The baby boy is said to be doing well, along with his mother.