30 May, 2024 @ 13:16
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 May, 2024 @ 12:45
··
1 min read

Woman gives birth on a bus in Spain’s Valencia: Driver and other passengers helped deliver healthy baby boy

by
Woman gives birth on a bus in Spain's Valencia: Driver and other passengers helped deliver healthy baby boy

PASSENGERS on a Valencia bus got a shock detour to hospital on Thursday after a woman gave birth to a baby boy- helped by her husband, the bus driver, and her fellow travellers.

The couple boarded the EMT Valencia Line 93 service at 7.30am near to the Paseo Maritimo.

A few minutes later as the bus approached the end of Avenida de Tarongers, the woman went into labour.

READ MORE:

DRIVER, ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ(Valencia Aytm)

Everything happened so fast, that within five minutes the baby was delivered with the help of the father, the bus driver, and the passengers.

The driver, Antonio Rodriguez, who has worked for 23 years for EMT, then abandoned his scheduled route and drove down Avenida Blasco Ibañez to Valencia’s Clinical Hospital.

The parents and the passengers praised Antonio for what he did, including helping out with the birth.

HOSPITAL ARRIVAL(Valencia Aytm image)

Valencian Community rules give EMT Valencia drivers and inspectors the status of ‘agents of authority’ which means they have the power to take decisions for the health and safety of passengers.

The baby boy is said to be doing well, along with his mother.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Swimmer, 73, who died in front of his family on a Marbella beach ‘had to wait an hour for an ambulance’ – after hero workers ‘did everything they could’ to save his life

Spain passes controversial 'amnesty law': Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution
Next Story

Spain passes controversial ‘amnesty law’: Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja - € 160

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja – € 160,000

Apartment Torrevieja, Alicante   2 beds   1 baths €
Spain passes controversial 'amnesty law': Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution

Spain passes controversial ‘amnesty law’: Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution

SPAIN’S Congress voted on Thursday to finally approve a controversial