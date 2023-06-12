A WOMAN has given birth in the car park of a shopping mall in Navarra (northern Spain) today, Monday June 12.

She and her partner were travelling in a car to Navarra University Hospital, but realised they would not make it on time.

So the couple stopped the car at La Morea shopping mall, in the municipality of Cordovilla.

After reporting the situation, an ambulance and members of the Fire Service and Local Police quickly arrived at the car park.

The woman gave birth without complications to a little girl who has been named Sofia.

The happy family was escorted to the hospital.