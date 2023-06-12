Top events in Spain for the week and month ahead from Sevilla to Javea via Ibiza, Cazorla and Madrid

Iconíca Sevilla Fest (June 15-July 22). Summer nights in the spectacular open-air setting of Plaza de España with pop, rock, electronica and jazz as a bonus. There’s something for everyone, but highlights include a Gala of Mariachi by a band from Guadalajara on July 2, Kraftwerk (July 3), Nile Rodgers and Chic (July 12) and (I’m Outta Love) Anastacia (July 14).

Ibiza Gay Pride (June 9-17). Free performances, parties and parades with a Queens Drag Night in the Port of Ibiza on the 16th.

Barcelona Festival Grec (June 19- July 30) Summer in the city and a joyful, visual, collaborative one it’s going to be. Grec promises to offer a glimpse of the future of creative arts. Expect circus, choirs, contemporary dance, art and things that defy description but blow your mind at sites across Barcelona. (The top image is their logo)

Cazorla International Air Cinema Festival (June 16-18). This weird but fabulous celebration of all forms of flight includes aerial displays of Eurofighters and biplanes; films; and Hike & Fly – a combination of trail running and hang gliding, in a picturesque valley in Jaen.

El Puerto de Santamaria Monkey Weekend (June 16-17). Visit this Cadiz beach town for a two-day snapshot of cool, indie Spanish bands.

Madrid Legends: the home of football (opened June 1). Kick off finally for the ‘biggest and greatest football experience in the world’. The seven-storey temple in the heart of the city, Puerta del Sol, offers immersive 4D experiences, footy education, and a close look at the kit of everyone from Pelé and Maradona to Messi and Ronaldo.

COMING UP

Granada International Festival of Music and Dance (June 21–July 19). Plenty of time to sift through the programme and book a few nights.

Javea International Festival (June 29-July 1) Annual festivities including plenty of music and food.

Madrid Pride (June 23–July 2). That’s a long time to be proud, but the big parade is the focus and that take place on the Saturday.

Alicante, Valencia and Catalunya: Hogueras de San Juan (June 20-24). The big night is the actual longest night on June 23. Time to gather around bonfires on the beach.

Haro Batalla del Vino (June 29) Annual wine battle involving chaos and larks here between Burgos and Pamplona.

Madrid: Real Jardín Botánico (until September 23). Another summer-long treat, these are Friday and Saturday night strolls through the botanical gardens accompanied by live classical music inspired by nature. See website for tickets and details.

Madrid Mad Cool Festival (July 6-9). Easy, well-organised festival in a good location and with another great line-up. Veteran stars include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Queens of the Stone Age, Sam Smith, Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, Robbie Williams, Franz Ferdinand, Sigur Rós, Mumford & Sons, Primal Scream, and the fabulous Janelle Monae. Plenty of up-and-coming talent too among the 100 acts. Tickets on sale now.