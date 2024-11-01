Horror in Valencia: Seven bodies are found floating in a garage after locals became trapped while trying to flee deadly floods in their cars

THE bodies of seven people have been pulled from a parking garage in Valencia, it emerged last night.

It is just one of the horror discoveries being made by the thousands of police officers and army personnel, who are working ’24/7′ to rescue as many people as possible.

At least 158 people have been killed across Valencia (155), Castilla La-Mancha (2) and Andalucia (1), following days of intense rainfall, storms and flooding caused by a so-called DANA.

In La Torre (pictured above), Valencia, police entered the garage of a building to find seven corpses floating inside.

According to reports, the residents had run down to get into their cars during the worst of the rainfall in a bid to escape.

However they became trapped as the elevator stopped working and the garage doors were blocked by flood water.

The force of the water then broke the garage doors, on Calle Mariano Brull, filling up the space with water.

Así estamos ahora mismo en La Torre, allá donde mires todo es desolador. Los bomberos y grúas están trabajando. La policía ha tenido que ponerse en la puerta de Consum porque lo han saqueado. Hay personas intentando llevarse cosas de los coches. Los vecinos seguimos ayudándonos. pic.twitter.com/e16zpRIJ0r — Mage Romeu. (@Mageromeu14) October 30, 2024

It was only when the water level began to drop on Thursday morning that the grisly discovery was made.

Among the deceased was local police officer Ruben Lima, with whom his family lost contact on Tuesday.

According to Las Provincias, his father had been looking for him for hours, although the man says that he had already lost hope of finding his son alive.