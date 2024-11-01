31 Oct, 2024
1 Nov, 2024 @ 00:42
Four business titans are missing from Spain’s flood disaster zone after meeting up for lunch – including owner of Mercadona supplier Deliplus

FOUR major business leaders are missing following the devastating floods in eastern Spain.

Concerns are growing for the men as more and more hours pass without any updates.

The missing include Miguel Burdeos (pictured above right), president of The SPB; Vicente Tarancon (pictured above left), president of Luanvi; Antonio Noblejas (pictured above inset bottom), economist and former general director of EDEM; and Jose Luis Marin (pictured above inset top), owner of Colegios Siglo XXI, the group that manages Mas Camarena.

The four are close friends of Mercadona president Juan Roig, who first opened Spain’s favourite supermarket in Valencia.

The four men were last known to have been together for a lunch in Chiva on Tuesday afternoon.

Chiva was one of the worst hit areas in the deadly floods.

According to reports, their trail was lost in the town of Cheste and it is not known if they were travelling together or separately.

Burdeos, a married father-of-three, is the president and founder of The SPB, which manufactures cleaning and home care products and is one of the oldest suppliers of Mercadona, via the brands Deliplus and Bosque Verde.

Born in Valencia in 1950, Burdeos graduated in Chemistry from the University of Valencia, and his company last year turned over €204million.

Meanwhile, Tarancon is the founder of the sports brand Luanvi, which bears the name of its three founders (Luis, Antonio and Vicente).

The successful brand has dressed Spanish Olympic athletes and has been a sponsor of the Valencia half marathon for 10 years.

It has also dressed sports teams such as Valencia CF, Levante or, currently, Valencia Basket.

Laurence Dollimore

