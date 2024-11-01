Pictured: Mother and newborn baby are confirmed dead after being swept away in their car during deadly floods in Spain – while father is found alive

A SLEW of tragic tales are emerging from Valencia as more and more deaths are confirmed.

Among them are Lourdes Maria Garcia, 34, and her three-month-old baby, who disappeared with the baby’s father Antonio Tarazona, 59, on Tuesday night (all three pictured together above).

Their family members have been desperately appealing for answers about their whereabouts on social media.

Hours after disappearing from the ‘ground zero’ town of Paiporta, Antonio was found alive.

It soon transpired that the family were in their car when they were swept away.

“The last thing we know is that their car was carried away by the current, and we do not know their exact location,” a previous appeal on X read.

Tragically, after seeing their faces on social media, a police officer was able to break the horrific news that Lourdes and her baby had died.

Both Antonio and Lourdes’ other two children, aged eight and 10, are safe.

It comes as tributes have poured in for a 28-year-old ex-footballer who was named among the victims of the deadly floods on Thursday.

Tragic: Footballer Jose Castillejo is among the dead

Jose Castillejo’s death was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, joining at least 157 others to have perished in the country’s worst natural disaster in 60 years.

Jose (pictured above) was a former Valencia FC youth player who went on to play for several teams in the region.

No further details about his death have been released.

Valencia FC tweeted: “Valencia CF deeply regrets the death of Jose Castillejo, a victim of the DANA disasters.

“Jose Castillejo was part of the Valencia Academy until his youth stage and has played for several teams in the Valencian Community.”

He also played for Eldense, with the club posting a message on X, branding his death ‘terrible news’.

They wrote: “CD Eldense deeply regrets the death at the age of 28 of Jose Castillejo, former Barcelona player in the 2015/2016 season.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”