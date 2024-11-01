1 Nov, 2024
1 Nov, 2024 @ 10:42
Red weather alert for rain is issued in Spain’s Andalucia as locals are warned to ‘stay at home!’

A RED weather warning is currently in place in the southwest of Andalucia.

The alert from state weather agency Aemet is in effect until 12pm today and covers multiple parts of Huelva.

The areas at ‘extreme risk’ from rainfall include Huelva capital, Ayamonte, Moguer and Almonte.

Meteorologists predict up to 140mm of rain could fall per square metre.

Meanwhile, the regions of Aracena, Andevalo and Condado remain on an orange warning for rain and a yellow alert for storms.

This has been updated by the 112 Andalusia Emergency Service, which added that a yellow level warning for rain is also active in Sevilla until 10am.

It asked residents in both provinces to be ‘very careful’.

The Huelva Provincial Council said it is ‘expecting torrential rain’, stressing that ‘it is necessary to take extreme precautions’, including staying at home and not driving.

Laurence Dollimore

