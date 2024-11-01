More than 250 people remain missing from Spain’s deadly Valencia floods

OVER 250 people are still missing in Valencia after severe flooding caused chaos.

Many families in the Valencian Community are anxiously waiting for news about their loved ones.

Since Tuesday, hundreds of people have lost contact with their friends and family as towns were devastated by flooding.

Now, the search begins for the over 250 people still missing in the wreckage, according to El Español.

An unofficial source consulted by the newspaper gave the number, adding to the 155 people confirmed dead.

The Generalitat de Valencia has yet to confirm official numbers of the missing as rescue workers continue to search.

Current figures, including the missing and dead are around 400 people and many are still holding out hope that some will come back alive.

The areas hit hardest are Chiva, Paiporta and Valencia with the majority of bodies found in garages.

This morning, search and rescue teams found eight bodies in La Torre, a district of Valencia, where they thought they would find no more bodies.

The Mayor of Chiva, Amparo Fort, told EFE that although they only know of 10 deaths, they are expecting ‘hundreds.’

So far, search efforts have only been able to focus on Chiva’s town centre but they know there are hundreds of cars on the motorway ‘which surely have people inside.’

This is just one of the many areas where rescue teams have not yet been able to cover.

Policia Nacional, firefighters, over 1,000 emergency soldiers and specialised emergency services, Cecopi.

The Home Secretary, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has now joined this team ‘permanently’ to aid efforts.

“We are aware that we bring to Valencia the solidarity of all Spaniards in these difficult moments,” said a statement.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pleaded with citizens to stay at home during a visit to Valencia yesterday.

He said: “DANA is not over, don’t go out, listen to the calls and recommendations of emergency services.”