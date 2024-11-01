1 Nov, 2024
1 Nov, 2024 @ 11:38
Watch: Immigrants cook hot meals for the victims of Valencia’s flood disaster as locals praise ‘the real Spain’

VALENCIA citizens have rallied to help flood-stricken neighbourhoods in the wake of the deadly DANA storm.

As the region wakes up to yet more devastation this morning, thousands of locals are doing all they can help to help the victims of flooding.

One video (below) shows a group of immigrants cooking food on a fire stove due to the lack of electricity and water to help their neighbours.

“Really, this is the best thing that could have happened,” says one volunteer.

“We’ve survived, we’re here and we have food. So of course we’re going to help.”

Around him, several women chop vegetables while one man waves his spoon, smiling at the camera.

Social media users have praised the show of solidarity, saying: “Immigrants cooking for those affected by DANA, the far right won’t tell you about this.”

Others called the video ‘the real Spain’, saying: “These people have real social conscience and have come to Spain to improve it.”

Yzabelle Bostyn

