31 Oct, 2024
31 Oct, 2024 @ 18:13
1 min read

Watch: Terrifying footage emerging from Spain’s Castellon as buildings collapse and rivers overflow after locals are told ‘stay home!’ amid flood alerts

by

THIS is the moment a building collapsed in Castellon as the region braces for yet more flooding tonight.

The video is just one of dozens shared on X this afternoon after parts of the province were place on a red alert for heavy rainfall.

It comes after at least 158 people have been confirmed dead following the devastating DANA floods across Valencia (155), Castilla-La Mancha (two) and Andalucia (one).

The death toll is feared to rise over the next 24 hours with hundreds more people trapped or missing.

The DANA continues to flood the region of Valencia, specifically Castellon.

The province had been on a red alert due to heavy rainfall throughout Thursday morning, and in towns such as Tirig more than 210 litres per square metre of water have accumulated.

The threat level was lowered to orange in the afternoon along the coast and in the north of the province, which still means there is a significant risk to life.

The government of Valencia has sent an alert to everyone’s phone in the region, telling them to stay home and avoid all travel.

Meanwhile, a hydrological alert has also been sent, warning of surging rivers which could see banks overflow in Castellon.

In Tarragona, near Barcelona, local showers and incredibly intense and and Civil Protection force has asked residents to avoid travel, especially in Montsia, Baix Ebre, Terra Alta and Ribera d’Ebre, where the danger is most prevalent.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore

