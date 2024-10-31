31 Oct, 2024
31 Oct, 2024 @ 18:10
Watch: Natural park in Zaragoza is destroyed by floods as waterfalls surge out of control

A NATURAL park in Zaragoza has been devastated by floods after heavy rain arrives in Zaragoza.

The Monasterio de Piedra has been destroyed in Zaragoza as heavy rain causes rivers to overflow.

Workers tried to put reinforcements and flood barriers in place but the water soon overpowered them.

Waterfalls in the once stunning park have surged out of control, causing extensive damage to the infrastructure.

Park rangers have been evacuated from the area as the normally tranquil streams have turned into dangerous river rapids.

The park is also closed to the public.

At around 4pm the flooding hit its peak with shocking images of the overflown waterfall emerging.

