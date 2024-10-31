Footballer, 28, is killed by Spain’s deadly DANA floods: Tributes pour in following ‘terrible’ news

TRIBUTES have poured in for a 28-year-old ex-footballer who was named among the victims of the deadly DANA floods in Spain.

Jose Castillejo’s death was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, joining at least 157 others to have perished in the country’s worst natural disaster in 60 years.

Jose (pictured above) was a former Valencia FC youth player who went on to play for several teams in the region.

No further details about his death have been released.

Valencia FC tweeted: “Valencia CF deeply regrets the death of Jose Castillejo, a victim of the DANA disasters.

“Jose Castillejo was part of the Valencia Academy until his youth stage and has played for several teams in the Valencian Community.”

He also played for Eldense, with the club posting a message on X, branding his death ‘terrible news’.

They wrote: “CD Eldense deeply regrets the death at the age of 28 of Jose Castillejo, former Barcelona player in the 2015/2016 season.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”