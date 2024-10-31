31 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Oct, 2024 @ 23:43
··
1 min read

Footballer, 28, is killed by Spain’s deadly DANA floods: Tributes pour in following ‘terrible’ news

by

TRIBUTES have poured in for a 28-year-old ex-footballer who was named among the victims of the deadly DANA floods in Spain.

READ MORE: Latest on Spain’s deadly DANA floods as 158 confirmed dead

Jose Castillejo’s death was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, joining at least 157 others to have perished in the country’s worst natural disaster in 60 years.

Jose (pictured above) was a former Valencia FC youth player who went on to play for several teams in the region.

No further details about his death have been released.

Valencia FC tweeted: “Valencia CF deeply regrets the death of Jose Castillejo, a victim of the DANA disasters.

“Jose Castillejo was part of the Valencia Academy until his youth stage and has played for several teams in the Valencian Community.”

He also played for Eldense, with the club posting a message on X, branding his death ‘terrible news’.

They wrote: “CD Eldense deeply regrets the death at the age of 28 of Jose Castillejo, former Barcelona player in the 2015/2016 season.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

KATASTROPHE: Bislang 158 Tote durch die Unwetter in Spanien, Hunderte weitere Vermisste und Verschüttete

Next Story

Pictured: Mother and newborn baby are confirmed dead after being swept away in their car during deadly floods in Spain – while father is found alive

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Pictured: Mother and newborn baby are confirmed dead after being swept away in their car during deadly floods in Spain – while father is found alive

A SLEW of tragic tales are emerging from Valencia as

KATASTROPHE: Bislang 158 Tote durch die Unwetter in Spanien, Hunderte weitere Vermisste und Verschüttete

von Laurence Dollimore Mindestens 158 Menschen sind bei den schlimmsten