TORREMENDO’S proposed solar panel farm, set to power hundreds of homes using the sun’s power alone, has been opposed by Orihuela City Mayor, Emilio Bascuñana.

He and councillors for Rural Development and the pedánea (mayor) of Torremendo itself, Sonia Bautista, both announced their opposition this week.

The facility, destined to occupy an area of ??361,236 m² (90 acres), divided into three parts, was said to, “suffocate the urban nucleus and the areas under development, mainly around the school, eliminating future expansion plans,” according to Víctor Valverde.

The Rural Development Councillor continued, “And it doesn’t take into account the districts will become a sea of mirrors.”

Regarding Torremendo itself, he said, “”We have to look after it and provide infrastructure, but not of this type.”

Over 500 signatures were collected, highlighting the issue of the solar panel’s close proximity to the town.

He continued, “we don’t want them next to our houses, our school and the whole town has said so.”

The mayor of Orihuela himself raised the issue of alternate locations, asking, “Is there no other place than around Torremendo?

He also stated that the installations are in accordance with policy stating that the areas are part of a historical habitat that must be maintained.

Bascuñana insisted that from “we are going to defend the municipality of Orihuela and, in this case, Torremendo.”

I want them to know that they will have our full support in defending the interests of this district and hopefully they can find another location, we are in favour of solar power plants, but not there.”

