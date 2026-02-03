THERE is more travel chaos in Spain as two software glitches paralyse rush hour service on Barcelona’s Rodalies train network.

This morning the trains were stopped twice after system faults were alerted at Adif’s control centre.

The first disruption came at 7.10am when a detected glitch caused all services to be suspended ‘for security’, according to Renfe in Catalunya spokesperson, Antonio Carmona.

Service resumed approximately ten minutes later but then, at 8.15am, another fault paralyzed the network.

This shorter suspension, of about five minutes, caused further disruption – after weeks of complications with the Rodiales trains Renfe had aimed for the network to return to normality this week, a goal which they later delayed.

The second suspension was ‘simply a readjustment’ derived from the first, according to the Rodiales commissioner Pere Macias who confirmed that the service was back up and running.

Communication from Renfe informed all passengers that circulation had been reestablished at 8.30am today.

This interruption to services comes at a time where various Catalunya train lines are already operating rail replacement buses, as requested by the government who have paused trains in Barcelona’s low emission zones due to mobility issues.

