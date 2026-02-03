IN PICS: Work starts this year on what will become one of Spain’s largest shopping centres

CONSTRUCTION will begin this year in Valencia on what will become one of Spain’s biggest shopping centres.

The Infinity complex will be located in the Turianova district of the city near to the La Fe Hospital and the V-30 and V-31 highways.

It aims to open in 2028 with an investment of around €500 million

The project is being run by Murcian businessman Tomas Olivo and his General de Galerias company which has set up 13 similar centres across Spain.

Olivo is the sixth richest person in the country, according to Forbes Spain.

He stated that Infinity will be become ‘the dominant regional centre of the Valencia Metropolitan Area, thanks to its size, location, accesses, quantity, and novelty of leisure concepts, bringing a myriad of experiences.’

Covering an area of 113,000 square metres, Infinity will have over 240 stores operated by national and international retailers.

The complex will also include a beach club, a climbing wall, an indoor freestyle centre, virtual reality areas, an escape room, and play areas.

Cinemas, a family leisure centre and a gym will also feature.

A multi-storey car park with space for around 4,000 vehicles will also be constructed.

Tomas Olivo said Infinity will bring a significant economic boost to Valencia, creating 9,000 jobs, of which 6,000 positions will be direct employment.

