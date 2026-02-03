All you need to know as Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia opens its doors to thousands of visitors for FREE

A TICKET will normally set you back €30, but this month one of Spain’s most famous landmarks will open its doors for free.

To celebrate Santa Eulalia festival – Barcelona’s biggest wintertime celebration in honour of one of its patron saints – the Sagrada Familia will hand out thousands of tickets for members of the public to peruse the iconic basilica free of charge.

Between 3pm and 5.30pm on February 14 and 3pm and 6pm on February 15, visitors will be offered the opportunity to view the current state of the building, which remains unfinished with a completion date finally set for later this year over 100 years on from the death of its master architect, Antoni Gaudi.

Some 8,500 tickets will be allocated via a raffle on the official Sagrada Familia website, which closes on February 8 at 9pm with the results announced the following day.

Construction of the gothic basilica is set to finally draw to a close this year, over a century on from the death of its master architect. Credit: Cordon Press



The lucky winners will be given a tour of the inside of the basilica, the museum and the nearby Escoles building.

This marks the fifth year that the building has opened its doors for free to celebrate the festival.

The Sagrada Familia also organises similar events for Le Merce festivities, Barcelona’s annual public street party held every September.

The attraction welcomed over 4.8 million people in 2024, making it Spain’s most visited monument.

In October last year, the Sagrada Familia officially became the world’s tallest ever church following the addition of the first part of the cross set to crown the final Tower of Jesus Christ.

The Gaudi-designed church, which began construction in 1882, rose to an official height of 162.91 metres tall, surpassing the record previously held by Ulm Minster in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

Further construction over the coming months will bring the Sagrada Familia to a final height of 172 metres.

