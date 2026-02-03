3 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Feb, 2026 @ 13:42
··
1 min read

All you need to know as Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia opens its doors to thousands of visitors for FREE

by

A TICKET will normally set you back €30, but this month one of Spain’s most famous landmarks will open its doors for free.

To celebrate Santa Eulalia festival – Barcelona’s biggest wintertime celebration in honour of one of its patron saints – the Sagrada Familia will hand out thousands of tickets for members of the public to peruse the iconic basilica free of charge.

Between 3pm and 5.30pm on February 14 and 3pm and 6pm on February 15, visitors will be offered the opportunity to view the current state of the building, which remains unfinished with a completion date finally set for later this year over 100 years on from the death of its master architect, Antoni Gaudi.

Some 8,500 tickets will be allocated via a raffle on the official Sagrada Familia website, which closes on February 8 at 9pm with the results announced the following day. 

READ MORE: Spanish climate activists linked to notorious UK eco-protest group Just Stop Oil stain Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia with red powder

Construction of the gothic basilica is set to finally draw to a close this year, over a century on from the death of its master architect. Credit: Cordon Press

The lucky winners will be given a tour of the inside of the basilica, the museum and the nearby Escoles building.

This marks the fifth year that the building has opened its doors for free to celebrate the festival.

The Sagrada Familia also organises similar events for Le Merce festivities, Barcelona’s annual public street party held every September.

The attraction welcomed over 4.8 million people in 2024, making it Spain’s most visited monument.

In October last year, the Sagrada Familia officially became the world’s tallest ever church following the addition of the first part of the cross set to crown the final Tower of Jesus Christ.

The Gaudi-designed church, which began construction in 1882, rose to an official height of 162.91 metres tall, surpassing the record previously held by Ulm Minster in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

Further construction over the coming months will bring the Sagrada Familia to a final height of 172 metres.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

More travel chaos after two software glitches paralyse rush hour service on Barcelona’s Rodalies train network

Next Story

Andalucia schools will shut as weather chaos expected to continue

Previous Story

More travel chaos after two software glitches paralyse rush hour service on Barcelona’s Rodalies train network

Next Story

Andalucia schools will shut as weather chaos expected to continue

Latest from Barcelona

Related Articles

Go toTop