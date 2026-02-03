SCHOOLS in Andalucia will be shut tomorrow as a strong storm is set to hit the region.

With a red weather alert in Ronda and orange warnings across the Costa del Sol, the Regional Government are closing schools tomorrow.

Every school, except those in Almeria, will be shut following the Andalucian government’s decision to raise operational alert levels from one to two.

Online classes are said to be available but all outdoor sports activities will be suspended.

The decision, which was announced by regional government president Juanma Moreno, came after Aemet raised weather warnings for heavy rain.

In Ronda, extreme risk has been declared as accumulated rainfall is expected to reach 150 litres in 12 hours and potentially exceed 200 litres in 24 hours.

Like Ronda, Grazalema and Jimena de la Frontera are under red alert for tomorrow.

The Costa del Sol has been issued with an orange warning which means rainfall is set to reach 100 litres.

Storm Leonardo, which will cause this downpour, will begin its attack in Huelva before spreading throughout Andalucia, according to Aemet.

