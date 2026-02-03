Spain sheds more than 270,000 jobs after ‘worst January employment fall in 14 years’

SPAIN’S unemployment figures increased sharply in January according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The number of registered unemployed rose by 30,392 to 2.44 million in January, according to the Labour Ministry- more than had been predicted.

Crucially, Social Security registrations fell by 270,782 people compared to December, bringing the total number of contributors down to 21.57 million.

READ MORE:

SOCIAL SECURITY MINISTER, ELMA SAIZ

That was the biggest January fall in registrations in 14 years.

Nevertheless over a 12-month period, the overall jobless total fell by 160,381- 6.7%.

Social Security Minister, Elma Saiz, said: “Thanks to a significant year-on-year growth, the month of January ends with more people in work.”

“You have to look carefully at the seasonally adjusted data and you can see that the behaviour of the labour market is still very solid,” Saiz added.

Across different sectors, unemployment in construction fell by 2.13% or 3,793 people, while it remained unchanged in industry, decreasing by 0.01% or 14 people.

At the same time, unemployment in services rose by 2.01% or 35,073 people, and it increased by 1.19% or 881 people in agriculture.

Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose in January by 4,040 compared to the previous month, marking its lowest hike for that month, according to the Labour Ministry.

The number of foreign workers remains at its highest level in Spain at just over three million- representing 14.1% of the registered workforce.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.