SHOCKING footage has captured the moment terrified pedestrians rushed to stop a woman being blown into traffic during a violent storm in Andalucia.

The video, filmed in the city centre of Jaen on Monday, shows shoppers clinging to each other and struggling to stay upright as 100km/h gusts tore through the streets.

In the clip, which has already racked up well over 160,000 views on social media, a group of people can be seen linking arms to anchor themselves against the gale.

At one point, a woman is pushed dangerously close to the road by the invisible force, prompting two men to rush forward and grab her before she is thrown into the path of oncoming cars.

Other pedestrians are seen hunching over near the Gefesta supermarket, unable to walk forward against the wall of wind.

The footage highlights the sheer power of the weather system that sparked chaos across the province of Jaen and the wider region on Monday.

Emergency services 112 confirmed they handled 178 incidents related to the storm, with over 70 occurring in Jaen alone.

The majority of calls were for fallen trees, billboards ripped from their mountings, and debris crashing onto pavements.

A mi lo que me gusta de este video del susto por el desplome de un cartel de un DIA en Jaén es la actitud valiente del carro de la compra, que sin pensárselo dos veces se lanza hacía allí para ayudar en lo que sea. Homérico ? pic.twitter.com/5aTqSSxDHq — DavidGarridoBazan (@DavidGarridoBaz) January 28, 2026

In one serious incident, the IPEP adult education institute in Jaen city had to be partially evacuated at 4pm after a large tree collapsed near the entrance.

Rail travel was also severed, with the connection between Jaen and Espeluy cut off after a tree fell onto the overhead cables at Grañena station.

However, forecasters warn that while Monday was defined by wind, the real danger is now shifting to torrential rain.

Spain is currently in the grip of Storm Leonardo, a system being supercharged by an ‘atmospheric river’ stretching from the Caribbean.

Experts warn the ground is already ‘full like a sponge’ following weeks of storms, meaning the predicted rainfall has nowhere to go.

Maximum red alerts have been issued for the Grazalema area in Cadiz and the Serrania de Ronda in Malaga for Wednesday.

Up to 200mm of rain is expected to fall in just 24 hours, creating an extreme risk of flash flooding in towns and cities that are already saturated.

