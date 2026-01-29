HURRICANE-force winds have sent people flying down Spanish streets and left others hospitalised as Storm Kristen unleashes a ‘red alert’ across the country.

What appears to be a video of fallen bins reveals itself to include terrifying footage of a person being sent sliding across a main road.

This frightening footage was taken in Cadiz and exemplifies how intense winds have been, they are strong enough to send a grown man to the floor and then force him to fly onto the other side of the road.

Me llega este vídeo por whastapp y fijarse al final en la carretera. Creo que es la primera vez aquí en Cadi que veo a una persona volando de esa forma por el viento. Qué bastinazo cojone pic.twitter.com/EPLE8Lv9Dz — Nurius (@nurrodlet) January 28, 2026

It’s not just wind hitting the coastal town of Cadiz, flood alerts have also been issued with yellow warnings for high waves and orange alerts for heavy rain.

Across Andalucia residents and locals are terrified as water levels continue to rise.

Destruction has been seen across the southern region with firefighters saving one man from a car that had been swept into a strong-flowing stream.

The vehicle was caught in an Alora current of water and crumpled by a pile of rocks.

In Jaen, water levels are so high that cars are floating through the streets – footage shows a van being sent into a car as it gets taken by the current.

?Rescatan a un hombre de su coche en Álora. El vehículo quedó atrapado tras ser arrastrado por la corriente del arroyo de Aljibe, que bajaba con fuerza a causa del temporal.



Desde la madrugada la totalidad de las comarcas andaluzas permanecen en aviso por la Aemet y se espera… pic.twitter.com/9FJF3dQHpG — 101TV Málaga (@101tvMalaga) January 28, 2026

??? Desbordamiento de ríos en el Puente de la Sierra (Jaén)



El río Eliche y el río Jaén se han desbordado a su paso por el Puente de la Sierra, provocando inundaciones en calles y viviendas.



? Incluso los servicios de emergencias han tenido que rescatar a varias personas que… pic.twitter.com/UzQMa5GeBV — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) January 28, 2026

In the same province a towering tree was sent on its side, taking some of the road and pavement it was planted into with it.

Outside of the Hospital Universitario a video shows the tree battling to stay upright and then being forced over, showcasing the destruction caused by the storm.

??? Así cruje un árbol antes de caer



? Momento de máxima tensión en el entorno del Hospital Universitario de Jaén, donde un árbol cedió tras las fuertes rachas de viento y la lluvia. El crujido previo a la caída refleja la violencia del temporal que afecta a la capital. pic.twitter.com/dJziNnXh3y — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) January 28, 2026

This chaos has come in a location with an Aemet yellow warning, in Almeria and Extremadura a ‘Red Alert’ has been issued as winds are expected to reach up to 130km/h.

Outside a different hospital, this time in Sevilla, a fallen tree left people injured and placed them on stretchers.

These individuals were taken inside to be treated at Virgen del Rocio hospital with people in the video seen rushing to help, climbing over fallen branches and wrestling with umbrellas.

?? Herida leve una persona por la caída de un árbol en el hospital Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla.



El temporal provocó que uno de los árboles junto al Centro de Diagnóstico y Tratamiento se desplomara.



? https://t.co/SDfLqr4Mjl#Sevilla #ElTiempo pic.twitter.com/4GGzENQ04W — ABC de Sevilla (@abcdesevilla) January 28, 2026

Storm Kristen is working its way across Spain with even Madrid’s Barajas airport having operations slowed down due to snow on runways.

