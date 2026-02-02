THE Costa del Sol is bracing for torrential rain after Spain’s state weather agency issued a week-long weather alert on Monday.

An orange warning from AEMET predicts record-breaking rainfall of up to 100 litres per square metre in Serrania de Ronda, northwest of Marbella, as early as Wednesday.

The rest of the Costa del Sol has been placed under a yellow alert, with heavy showers expected across Malaga province.

READ MORE: WATCH: Storm Kristin chaos in Spain: Hurricane force winds flip over lorries, flood towns and rip roofs of schools as red alerts issued

Adding to the chaos, gale-force winds and three-metre waves are set to lash Andalucia’s coastline on Wednesday, the agency warned.

The extreme weather comes as two Atlantic storms barrel towards Spain, making this what experts are calling the wettest winter since 2020.

Storms earlier this season brought hundreds of emergency call?outs and evacuations across Andalucia as rivers surged and homes were flooded, especially in Cadiz and Malaga provinces.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Stay in doors!’ Chairs and tables go flying as Storm Joseph hammers Gibraltar and southern Spain

A red alert event in Huelva left streets submerged, emergency services swamped with some trapped vehicles and at least one person injured last October.

Late?December storms in Malaga province triggered more than 300 weather?related incidents, with residents rescued from flooded homes and garages.

Storm Joseph forced schools to close in 26 Serrania de Ronda municipalities and brought intense rain, winds and coastal swells.

READ MORE: Storm Ingrid blankets Andalucia in snow and closes Sierra Nevada ski resort – while severe rains cause huge sink hole in Sevilla

Heavy rainfall from Storm Francis triggered severe flooding across Malaga Province in early January, killing three people in Cartama and prompting emergency rescues in Alhaurin de la Torre.

Last week, Storm Kristin hammered Andalucia with intense winds and rain, prompting evacuations in Cadiz, toppling trees and prompting school closures across dozens of municipalities.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.