HURRICANE-force winds have flipped trucks on motorways and ripped roofs off buildings as Storm Kristin unleashes a ‘red alert’ battering across the country.

Terrifying footage from the A-66 motorway near Caceres shows the moment two large trucks were blown onto their sides by the sheer force of the gale.

One driver survived a ‘miracle’ escape after his vehicle overturned on a bridge, coming to a halt just inches from falling over the edge.

The ‘sail effect’ of the wind against the heavy goods vehicles caused the chaos, prompting warnings for high-sided vehicles across the peninsula.

EFECTO VELA ??



En puentes y pasos altos, el fuerte viento puede provocar esto en camiones, buses y furgones por la masa que el viento tiene disponible para ejercer presión.



A-66 dirección Cañaveral. El conductor del camión volcado a ras de caer lo ha contado de milagro. pic.twitter.com/tJFItrlPVJ January 28, 2026

Aemet has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for parts of the country, warning of ‘extraordinary danger’ and gusts exceeding 130km/h as the storm moves east towards Murcia and Valencia.

In Andalucia, parents have been left furious after near-miss tragedies at schools that remained open despite the extreme weather.

? El fuerte viento provoca daños en Jaén Plaza



Las intensas rachas de viento registradas en las últimas horas han provocado la rotura de uno de los escaparates de la tienda Primark en el centro comercial Jaén Plaza.



El cristal ha quedado fragmentado en el interior del… pic.twitter.com/Z8HaaDq4wo — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) January 28, 2026

Iglesia en Córdoba, 09:00 horas

Literalmente a solo 20 metros hay

un colegio. A esa hora estaban entrando los niños

Sabiéndose hace días. Ni la Junta de Andalucía ni Ayuntamiento han cerrado colegios o actividades lectivas con rachas de casi 95km/h pic.twitter.com/3mQ72MYyHK — RAFALCOR ? (@RafalcorS) January 28, 2026

?? Las rachas de viento vuelven a dejar imágenes preocupantes en Jaén.



Un árbol ha caído en la C/ Manuel Caballero Venzala, nº 11, provocando daños materiales al caer sobre un vehículo estacinado.



Se recomienda extremar la precaución ante las rachas de viento y seguir las… pic.twitter.com/XOLj0Yvhmc — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) January 28, 2026

SUCESOS. Vehículos afectados por la caída de dos árboles en la carretera de Córdoba a la altura del Teatro Infanta Leonor. En concreto, una furgoneta ha sufrido desperfectos en un lateral por el impacto de uno de los árboles, de gran tamaño. pic.twitter.com/xGV8cNvjhD — Extra Jaén (@ExtraJaen) January 28, 2026

In Cordoba, a roof was ripped off a building just 20 metres from a school entrance at 9am, exactly as children were arriving for class.

One witness blasted authorities for failing to close schools despite the predicted 95km/h gusts, saying: “Neither the Junta nor the City Council closed schools”.

Similarly, in Zahara de los Atunes (Cadiz), a tree crashed down inside the playground of the Miguel de Cervantes school while students were in attendance.

Cae un árbol en el patio del colegio Miguel de Cervantes de Zahara de los Atunes, donde hoy sí hay clase



La Junta mantiene la jornada lectiva en 30 municipios de la provincia de Cádiz pese al temporal de viento y lluvia. Sí la ha suspendido en 15 pueblos de la sierra pic.twitter.com/j8iGysXQt4 — Radio Cádiz (@RadioCadiz) January 28, 2026

?? Varios árboles caídos por el temporal en el barrio de Triana, Sevilla.



Las autoridades trabajan en la limpieza y restablecimiento de la normalidad en la zona.



? https://t.co/hyDXRHCIoh#Sevilla #ElTiempo pic.twitter.com/0XhpM5rxle — ABC de Sevilla (@abcdesevilla) January 28, 2026

Los contenedores cobran vida tras el fuerte temporal y viento en Jaén pic.twitter.com/5bbXFoPfI1 — Alerta Zeta | Sucesos ?? (@AlertaZeta) January 28, 2026

El temporal de viento y lluvia provoca numerosas incidencias en carreteras y ciudades por la caída y movimiento de objetos.



Este vídeo recoge lo vivido esta mañana en la calle Villa de Paradas de Cádiz, donde varios coches han sufrido daños pic.twitter.com/cIH5UXW3w7 — Radio Cádiz (@RadioCadiz) January 28, 2026

The Junta has suspended classes in 15 towns in the Sierra de Cadiz but kept them open in 30 others, leading to confusion and anger among parents.

The situation is equally critical in the Campo de Gibraltar, where emergency services are currently evacuating residents in the Station of San Roque.

Guardia Civil officers are moving families from their homes as heavy rains cause floodwaters to rise dangerously close to residential properties.

? La Guardia Civil está trabajando ahora mismo en Estación de San Roque para desalojar a los vecinos ante el riesgo de inundaciones. pic.twitter.com/fLUW9s4GkN — Fran Bragado (@Fran_Bragado) January 28, 2026

?? Precaución en la A-4 en Guarromán (Jaén)



Atención a los conductores: acumulación de agua en la autovía A-4, a la altura de Guarromán (km 280) sentido Sevilla



?? Reducir la velocidad, aumenten la distancia de seguridad y extremar la precaución al circular por la zona.



?… pic.twitter.com/OJL4mMZv9A — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) January 27, 2026

Flooding has also been reported in Palmones, Los Barrios, as the storm dumps heavy rain on the already saturated ground.

The trail of destruction has spread across the region throughout Wednesday morning.

In Jaen, shoppers got a huge scare when strong winds shattered the shop window of a Primark store in the Jaen Plaza commercial centre.

Security guards were forced to cordon off the area after glass fragments were blasted into the store.

Se dice que es mejor estar en Tierra deseando estar en la Mar, que estar en la Mar deseando estar en Tierra. Y puedo dar fe de que es así ??? pic.twitter.com/JjCMe0st4G — JAVIER CASTRO (@JAVIERCASTRO96) January 27, 2026

Nearby in Guarroman, the A-4 motorway has been flagged as dangerous due to water accumulation, while falling trees have smashed into vans on the road to Cordoba.

Sevilla has also faced significant disruption, with the Avenida Marques de Pickman cut in both directions after a large tree blocked the road, forcing bus diversions.

In Gibraltar, gusts of 105km/h were recorded at the airport, where the runway is being battered by “roaring” winds.

Meanwhile, in Campamento, two trees collapsed, smashing a wall and leaving power lines dangling dangerously over the road.

Even Madrid has been affected, with operations at Barajas airport slowed down due to snow on the runways.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.