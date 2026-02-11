A BODY believed to be that of the missing paraglider was recovered off the coast of Tenerife after emergency services battled rough seas and high winds during the search.

The incident unfolded when the tourist, part of a group excursion, launched from cliffs in the northern resort town of Puerto de la Cruz and later disappeared over the water, prompting a major rescue operation involving helicopters and sea units.

Rescuers had earlier found part of the paraglider’s torn canopy floating in the sea, raising hopes of locating the missing person, but dangerous conditions forced crews to suspend and resume the search as the weather allowed.

Waves exceeding five metres and strong northwest gusts made the operation extremely challenging, with many equipment types unable to operate safely for long stretches, authorities said.

The victim’s identity, age and nationality have not been released, and officials are awaiting formal confirmation.

Puerto de la Cruz’s mayor has urged visitors and residents to respect safety warnings and exercise caution during outdoor and water-based activities, especially when weather alerts are in force.

The Canary Islands region is currently under a yellow alert for rough sea conditions, and locals have been warned to avoid docks, breakwaters and hazardous coastal zones.

Paragliding remains a popular adventure activity in the islands, but even experienced participants and tourists can face risks when weather turns unpredictable

