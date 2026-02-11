11 Feb, 2026
11 Feb, 2026 @ 13:00
Massive stash of stolen bicycles and electric scooters found inside Costa Blanca house

by
A BIG stash of stolen bicycles and electric scooters has been discovered by the Guardia Civil inside a Torrevieja house.

A 45-year-old man has been detained and charged with theft, as well as for resisting arrest.

The Guardia said they recovered 35 stolen bicycles and 18 electric scooters piled up inside his property.

PILED UP BIKES INSIDE TORREVIEJA HOME

The small house was completely overwhelmed by the pilfered items with electric scooters even filling up a bathtub.

Investigations started in January when a victim reported the theft of two high-end bicycles from his patio.

Officers spotted a man carrying one of the stolen bikes and he could not provide any proof of purchase.

Further inquiries led them to his home and the recovery of the stolen two-wheelers.

So far, seven counts of robbery committed in Torrevieja have been clarified with the Guardia Civil expecting more victims to come forward.

Any residents who believe that their bicycle or electric scooter may be among the recovered items are asked to visit the Guardia city and to bring identification including bike serial numbers or photographs.

Alternatively, people can phone 965 710 113 to check if their bike is among the stash.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

