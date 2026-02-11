HUNDREDS from across Malaga province are set to gather for a charity walk in memory of a British mother-of-three allegedly killed by her husband in January.

The emotional community march will take place on Sunday, February 22, starting at 12pm, with participants meeting outside the Hotel Mirador in Alhaurín el Grande, west of Málaga city.

The event, titled ‘Caminata Conmemorativa Comunitaria – In Memory of Victoria,’ honours Victoria Hart, a 33-year-old British hairdresser whose death in January sent shockwaves through the local and expat communities.

Hart was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, whom she had reported to police just three months earlier for assaulting her and threatening to kill her. The investigation remains ongoing.

The man, identified as Juan Antonio Rueda, 37, has been remanded in custody following his first appearance before a Spanish judge and has yet to be tried.

Court officials confirmed he had previously been subject to restraining orders and had received a suspended prison sentence after breaching one of those orders on multiple occasions.

Originally from Solihull in the UK, Hart had lived in Alhaurin el Grande since childhood, after moving there with her parents and sister in 1999.

She later became a well-known figure among the town’s expat and local communities.

Friends described her as a devoted mother and a warm, generous presence.

One close friend said she was ‘fantastic in every sense of the word’, adding: “If you looked up the definition of mother, that was her.”

The local council confirmed the case is being treated as a possible instance of gender violence, the term used in Spain for killings linked to domestic abuse.

Organisers of the walk said the event is intended as a peaceful act of remembrance and solidarity, while also raising awareness of domestic violence and supporting Victoria’s family.

