MARBELLA’S long-delayed Four Seasons project has taken another step forward after the town hall approved €9 million in urbanisation works for the El Pinar site in Río Real.

Seven years after its first stone was laid, the long-delayed luxury resort project in Marbella east is moving forward again, with fresh planning steps and multimillion-euro infrastructure works.

The luxury development was first announced in 2018, when a high-profile ceremony marked the symbolic laying of the foundation stone.

At the time, it was described as one of the most significant tourism investments in Andalucía, with a projected budget exceeding €650 million.

READ MORE: Famous five-star Kempinski Hotel in Estepona to be rescued after buyout by famous luxury chain

Since then, the scheme has remained tied up in urban planning procedures.

Final approval of the partial plan for the area did not arrive until 2021, and progress has moved slowly through the administrative process.

The newly accepted urbanisation project covers around 35 hectares and includes 26,000 square metres of roads and more than 100,000 square metres of public facilities.

It will now be sent to other administrations for the required sectoral reports.

The area where Four Seasons plans to build its new hotel

Planned improvements around the site include noise barriers along both sides of the A-7 motorway, a new pedestrian bridge near Teniente Riera Street, an extension of the service road, a north-south underpass and the construction of a roundabout.

The wider project envisions a five-star Grand Luxury Four Seasons hotel with around 200 rooms, alongside hundreds of high-end apartments and branded residences. The concept combines hotel accommodation with private homes managed under the Four Seasons brand.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, founded in 1960, operates more than 120 luxury properties worldwide and is regarded as one of the most prestigious names in international hospitality.

READ MORE: Four Seasons finally comes to Costa del Sol

The Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid.

If completed, the resort would add restaurants, beach clubs, wellness facilities and conference spaces to Marbella’s eastern edge, further strengthening the city’s position as a magnet for international buyers, investors and expats.

Developers are expected to submit the land redistribution plan in the coming weeks, marking the next administrative step in a project that has been more than seven years in the making.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.