11 Feb, 2026
British mother, 25, camping on the beach arrested in Marbella after baby tests positive for cocaine 

CABOPINO BEACH, MARBELLA

A COUPLE including a British woman have been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Marbella after their baby tested positive for cocaine.

The SUR newspaper reported that a passer-by complained on Sunday to the Policia Local that they were making a bonfire in the dunes of Cabopino beach.

Officers went to the area where they discovered a tent with the child’s mother, 25, and the Spanish father, 43, as well as their eight-month-old baby.

Costa Del Sol Hospital
BABY TESTED AT COSTA DEL SOL HOSPITAL

The campfire was next to a large tree and the couple’s car had no insurance and an expired ITV certificate.

Officers were concerned about the unhealthy state of the tent and that the child was exhibiting signs of malnutrition.

The baby- accompanied by his parents- was taken to the Las Albarizas medical centre and after being examined was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital.

Several tests were carried out which showed that he was underweight for his age.

A urine sample also revealed that the child had ingested cocaine.

The Policia Nacional were contacted and detained the couple on Tuesday, who were then taken to Marbella Police Station.

SUR reported that the mother had booked several appointments in recent months at the Costa del Sol Hospital’s paediatric unit, but never showed up.

