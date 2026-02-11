POLICE in Malaga are appealing for help in identifying the remains of a woman whose remains were found in a suitcase three years ago.

A facial reconstruction of the victim, discovered half-buried in scrubland near the La Quinta golf course in Benahavis, rules out a link to the disappearance of Agnese Klavina in 2014.

The breakthrough comes three years after a gardener made the shocking discovery of a skull and a large suitcase while tending to a garden in the upmarket expat area.

At the time of the discovery in 2023, there was intense speculation that the remains belonged to Klavina, a Latvian waitress who vanished from outside a Marbella nightclub in 2014.

However, a fresh forensic analysis by the Forensic Anthropology Unit of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Galicia has provided a profile that makes a match impossible.

Experts now believe the victim was a woman of European origin, aged around 40, who was in good physical health.

Crucially, the study of her bones revealed that she had given birth to at least one child, whereas Agnese had no children.

The estimated time of death has also been narrowed down to between 2020 and 2023, years after Agnese disappeared after being seen being ‘forced’ into a car by British expats Westley Capper and Craig Porter.

The Guardia Civil has now released a composite sketch of the victim in the hope that a member of the public will recognise her.

She is described as being approximately 1.60 metres tall with white skin, brown eyes, and original dark brown hair.

When the suitcase was first found by gardener Bartolo Gallego, police discovered women’s clothing and, most disturbingly, discs for a radial saw nearby.

The remains were discovered in an area that was once desolate scrubland but has recently seen major construction, suggesting the body may have been hidden for months before being unearthed by machinery or scavenging animals.

Forensic specialists noted that the skull had suffered a significant blow, pointing to a violent end before the victim was stuffed into the suitcase along with a mop and a stained handkerchief.

The location was particularly significant as it was near several villas owned by the late Westley Capper, who once joked that a walk-in freezer at one of his homes was ‘where we keep the bodies’.

Capper died in 2021, meaning he would have been alive during the period investigators now believe this unidentified woman was killed.

The news that the remains are not those of Agnese means the mystery of what happened to the ‘lovely and bubbly’ waitress remains unsolved over a decade later.

It also leaves investigators with a brand new murder mystery involving a mother who was killed and dumped in a suitcase during or shortly after the pandemic.

The Judicial Police in Malaga are urging anyone with information to contact them at ma-pj-personas@guardiacivil.org or by calling 952 071 520.

