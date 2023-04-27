A GARDENER dug up more than he bargained for when he came across a suitcase containing the skeletal remains of a woman.

The grisly discovery was made in an urbanisation in the peaceful town of Benahavis a few miles north of Marbella by gardener Bartolo Gallego on Thursday.

Gallego first thought he had come across a toy skull before realising the shocking truth.

“I saw something white that looked like a ball, and I thought it was a toy skull, but when I got closer, I saw it was real because there were some stains on the head,” he told Area Costa del Sol.

The Guardia Civil and forensic experts were quickly on the scene to search for any further evidence while specialised dogs were brought in to scour the area for additional remains.

The suitcase, found next to the bones, is believed to have been used to conceal the body and is now being closely examined for clues.

Blades from a radial saw were found inside the suitcase but authorities do not yet know the cause or date of death.

The bones, found scattered outside the suitcase, suggest that animals in the area may have disturbed the remains, but authorities are not ruling out the possibility of human intervention.

The victim, who remains unidentified, is believed to be a woman between the ages of 25 and 40 who may have died up to 15 years ago.

The bones have been sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine for analysis and DNA testing in the hope of finally identifying the victim and bringing closure to her family.

The quiet town of Benahavís has not been rocked by such a disturbing incident since Samir Bouyakhrichan, 36, known as Amsterdam’s ‘Scarface’, was murdered in the upmarket Monte Halcones shopping centre in 2014.

