SPAIN’S Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) will launch a special traffic operation this Friday, April 28, for the long weekend ahead of Labour Day on Monday in which authorities are expecting 1.3 million long-distance journeys on Andalucian roads.

The special safety traffic operation underway aims to ensure compliance with traffic rules, speed, alcohol, use of mobile phones and seat belts.

In a press release, the government delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez, has asked drivers to be ‘extremely careful’ on their journeys, especially on Sunday 30, when the Jerez Motorcycle Grand Prix and the pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Cabeza in the province of Jaén coincide in the community.



In addition, next Tuesday May 2 is also a public holiday in the Madrid region, which means that ‘a large influx of traffic’ is expected in Andalucia.



“These days Andalucia is a meeting point for thousands of visitors from all over Spain,” Fernández said.

To ensure safety on the roads, the DGT will deploy a wide range of its human resources, made up of agents from the Guardia Civil Traffic Group, civil servants from the Traffic Management Centres, helicopter patrols and personnel in charge of equipment maintenance and the installation of roadside measures, with the aim of facilitating mobility and fluidity on Andalucian roads.



The roads that will see the greatest number of journeys will be the A-357, A-4, A-44, A-45, A-49, A-66, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-4, AP-7, MA-20, N-4 and the secondary network for access to tourist rest areas and second homes.



The DGT recommends avoiding peak traffic hours on Friday 28 April from 3pm, Saturday between 9am and 3pm and Monday May 1 from 3pm to 11pm.

This special surveillance operation will remain in force until midnight next Monday.



