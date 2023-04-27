SPAIN’S blistering late April heatwave has brought the highest-ever recorded temperature for the month- 38.7 degrees.

The figure was logged on Thursday at 5.00pm at Cordoba airport in Andalucia.

38 degrees was reached at Fuerteventura airport back in 1980 with April temperatures never exceeding that mark since then.

State weather forecaster Aemet believes that the 38 degree figure will have been beaten in over 200 municipalities by Saturday.

Aemet doesn’t even discount the possibility of the 40 degree mark being hit over the next two days.

The heatwave has been driven by a mass of very hot air from Africa, coupled with a slow moving weather system.

Things will change on Sunday with a fresher and more typical westerly airflow.

April as a whole is expected to be another record breaker with little or no rainfall recorded as the drought continues.

