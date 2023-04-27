TWO thieves targeted Alicante hotel guests with at least six victims being involuntarily drugged.

The men- aged 19 and 21- have been arrested in the city by the Policia Nacional and hit with a string of charges.

They include robbery with violence, theft, trespassing and crimes against public health involving the drugging of the victims.

Police inquiries started after a man made complaint following the theft of his wallet from his hotel room.

The wallet had €200 in cash and credit cards, with one of the cards subsequently used fraudulently.

The victim said that he had gone out for a drink the night before and began to suffer some partial memory loss after having a drink that he suspected had been doped with a narcotic substance.

He said that also happened to two friends that he was with.

Hours after receiving the complaint, two men went to the police to report a hotel room robbery after being approached by two men in the street who stole their belongings including the room key.

The victims told officers they felt they were under the influence of some type of substance that caused them drowsiness and memory loss, despite not having voluntarily taken any type of drug.

The police investigation collated witness statements and security camera recordings from shops in which the thieves had used stolen cards.

During the probe, other victims were discovered before the two men were found and arrested.