A BRITISH base jumper was injured on Thursday after his leap off the Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm went badly wrong.

The Brit- named by the Informacion newspaper as Rich Mall- was competing in the Base Jumping World Championship at the Gran Hotel Bali.

Base jumping is a sport where people jump from fixed objects like tall buildings and glide down to a target on the ground via a parachute.

The closer the jumper gets to the target, the more points he or she scores.

Benidorm’s Gran Hotel Bali has been the venue for such events since 2008 with 22 people taking part in two days of competition that started on Wednesday.

30-year-old Mall lost control of his parachute about a third of the way during his descent of the 186 metre high building- the tallest in Europe- and hit the hotel’s front facade.

He and the chute then flipped onto a side wall, before he managed to negotiate a landing onto Calle Langreo.

Ambulance crews were alerted at 12.45pm and took Mr. Mall to the Marina Baixa hospital in Villajoyosa.

No details have been given about his condition.

Despite the accident, the competition continued with Britain’s Thomas Berryman winning the Grand Final.

