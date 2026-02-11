2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Los Altos with pool – € 149,900

Discover this beautifully presented 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse apartment located in the highly desirable area of Los Altos, just a short walk from the popular Via Park 3 commercial centre, offering a wide selection of bars, restaurants, and amenities. The property features a bright open-plan living and dining area that seamlessly combines comfort and style, complemented by a fully equipped separate kitchen. From the living space, step out onto a private south-facing terrace—perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine, outdoor dining, or relaxing with evening drinks. Both bedrooms… See full property details

Penthouse

Los Altos, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 149,900

