A STRANDED woman was saved from her vehicle after becoming trapped on a flooded road while trying to cross the a river in Malaga.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon on River Guadalmansa’s bank, following heavy rainfall and widespread flooding brought on by Storm Leonardo.

The woman’s car became struck with water reaching the wheels as she attempted to cross the river, despite repeated warnings from authorities not to drive through flooded roads.

Credit: CPB Malaga X account

Members of the Malaga Provincial Council’s Fire Consortium (CPB) carried out the rescue.

A ladder truck was deployed and an anchor system was set up using service points beneath the basket.

The rescuer descended to the vehicle by rappel to reach the trapped woman.

Once secured, an evacuation triangle was used to attach her to the rescue system.

Both the rescuer and the woman were hoisted up and evacuated safely without further incident.

Storm Leonardo has caused significant disruption across the region, with heavy rain leading to flooded streets, landslides and closed roads.

The recent storm chaos has caused at least €4 billion of damage in Andalucia and it’s not over yet.

Since the new year the southern region has experienced triple the normal rainfall, provoking 10,000 emergencies and forcing 11,000 people to be evacuated.

The bill for fixing road issues is expected to surpass €500 million with storms having harmed a total of 216 roads. Of these 119 are flooded, 53 are covered in dirt due to landslides and 31 have uneven terrain.

The incident is just one of several rescue missions that have been issued over the last week.

Another woman was dramatically rescued in Malaga after her car became trapped in waist-deep floodwater from Storm Francis.

Separately, a Swedish expat caused disbelief in Jerez after attempting to swim across a flooded river despite official orders to evacuate during Storm Leonardo.

Emergency services have repeatedly urged drivers to avoid attempting river crossings roads covered with water, warning that even shallow moving water can sweep vehicles away.

The incident serves as a reminder of the danger posed by floodwaters and the importance of heeding official warnings.

