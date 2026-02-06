A SWEDISH expat caused disbelief in Jerez after attempting to swim across a flooded river during severe flooding caused by Storm Leonardo.

Despite repeated police orders to evacuate, the man entered the fast-flowing river in an attempt to reach his riverside home.

Officers warned him he could face fines or arrest if he refused to comply.

According to Hoy en Día, the man claimed to have animals inside the building and also wanted to retrieve his car to save it.

Video footage shows him battling the current as reporters note he appeared increasingly exhausted.

One journalist criticised the move, warning that his actions put emergency services at risk by forcing others to potentially enter the water to rescue him.

Police officers waited nearby and reportedly planned to detain him once he exited the river.

Storm Leonardo has triggered flooding across parts of Cádiz province, with authorities urging residents to stay away from rivers and flooded areas.

Euro News reported that at least one person is dead and thousands have evacuated their homes due to the severity of the recent storm.

Safety warning: Emergency services remind the public never to enter floodwaters, as fast-moving currents can prove fatal within seconds.

