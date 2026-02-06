POLICE and cathedral technicians rushed to the Plaza Virgen de los Reyes in Sevilla on Thursday after a two-metre-tall metal structure was torn from La Giralda’s Renaissance level.

The fallen element, one of four lily vases symbolising the purity of the Virgin Mary, crashed onto the pavement near the intersection with Calle Alemanes at 6.15 am as gale-force winds and heavy rain lashed the city centre.

Policia Local immediately established a security perimeter to protect the public from potential falling masonry or metal as the storm continues to scourge the Andalucian capital.

5/2/2026 #Sevilla Aquí llueve mas que en Londres . Un mojón como el sobrero de un picador para los del cambio climático pic.twitter.com/gQ8knoNFbg — Domínguez Arjona ?? (@DominguezArjona) February 5, 2026

The Cathedral’s heritage delegate, Francisco Roman, met with Sevilla Mayor Jose Luis Sanz at the site to assess the damage to the world-famous landmark.

A preliminary visual inspection by Cathedral staff suggested the remaining three vases are stable, but authorities are now deploying drones to conduct a high-altitude ‘X-ray’ of the elaborate stonework.

The vases, which stand between 1.8 and 2 metres high, were originally placed on the tower in 1751, though the current versions are more recent replacements crafted by a local goldsmith.

While the Giralda’s upper section dates from the 16th century, its lower levels are an Almohad masterpiece over 1,000 years old, making it one of the most significant Arabic monuments in Europe.

El alcalde de Lora del Río (Sevilla) afirma que "la situación del Guadalquivir es preocupante": "La cota seguirá subiendo hasta casi acercarse al muro de defensa" https://t.co/uqu5b7fgi2 pic.twitter.com/3QRvNgSOV1 — Europa Press (@europapress) February 6, 2026

The tower is famously named ‘La Giralda’ after the ‘Giraldillo’ weather vane at its summit, which was added in 1568 to turn with the wind.

Legend has it that when the city was recaptured from Arab control in 1248, four Scottish mercenaries celebrated by riding their horses all the way up the internal ramps to the summit.

Sevilla City Council has urged extreme caution and advised residents to avoid walking near historic buildings until the weather subsides and municipal technicians can confirm there is no further risk of collapse.

Despite the dramatic incident, authorities insist the tower remains safe for visitors to explore once the immediate storm threat passes.

The accident comes as a reminder of the fragility of the monument, with a planned restoration of the Hernan Ruiz-designed Renaissance section expected to take two years to complete.

