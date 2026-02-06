AN URGENT appeal has been launched to help hundreds of residents trapped in two villages on the border of Cadiz and Malaga that have been completely cut off by Storm Leonardo.

The Sotogrande Racket Center is calling on the expat community to donate food, water and – crucially – the use of 4×4 vehicles to reach the isolated towns of San Enrique and San Martin del Tesorillo.

Both villages, located just inland from Sotogrande, have been left without access to basic necessities after the River Guadiaro burst its banks, destroying access roads and bridges.

Organisers describe the situation as ‘very serious’ and warn that conditions are ‘getting worse with each passing hour’.

¡Estamos en directo! Es una muestra del trabajo de la Guardia Civil estos días. En San Martín del Tesorillo, en Cádiz, anoche auxiliaron a una familia que se encontraba en una situación de peligro. Y cuando decimos familia también nos referimos a sus 10 perros? #AquílaTierra pic.twitter.com/5KS4RUMe6m — Aquí la Tierra (@aquilatierratve) February 5, 2026

El río Guadiaro ya desbordado entra por la marina de Sotogrande, imagen de esta mañana y ahora pic.twitter.com/Mva1bv0kiN — ÁngelB. (@AngelBermejo) February 5, 2026

How you can help

A collection point has been set up at the Sotogrande Racket Center. The team is urgently asking for:

Non-perishable food: Canned goods, rice, legumes.

Canned goods, rice, legumes. Water: Bottled water is a priority.

Bottled water is a priority. Pet supplies: Dog and cat food.

Dog and cat food. Hygiene: Personal hygiene and cleaning products.

The centre is open for drop-offs today (Friday) until 8.30pm and tomorrow (Saturday) from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Esta tarde, un ?EC-135 del Batallón de Helicópteros de Emergencias #BHELEME del @EjercitoTierra ha realizado una aeroevacuación de una persona desde la localidad de San Martín del Tesorillo, en #Cádiz, hasta el Hospital Universitario La Línea de la Concepción ?#ParaServir pic.twitter.com/Us6n9NFMUu — UME (@UMEgob) February 5, 2026

4×4 Drivers Needed

Most critically, organisers are appealing for volunteers with 4×4 vehicles to help deliver the aid.

Standard cars cannot reach the affected zones due to the destruction of the A-2102 road, where a massive sinkhole has swallowed the entire width of the carriageway.

However, a rural track – believed to take around one hour – has been identified as a viable route for off-road vehicles.

Anyone with a 4×4 who can volunteer to drive in the convoy is urged to contact the Racket Center immediately.

A esta mierda me refería esta mañana la asquerosa familia que los abandonó a su suerte dejando que se ahogaran encadenados ojalá no lo contéis desgraciados #SanMartinDelTesorillo que basura de sociedad y políticas de mierda para que demonios quieres un animal atado ? pic.twitter.com/YJLxAjf622 — L??? (@Dama_DeLobos) February 4, 2026

‘Ground Zero’

The appeal comes as emergency services fight to reach the neighbouring village of El Secadero, which has been dubbed the ‘ground zero’ of the storm in Malaga.

Residents there have spent hours without electricity, mobile coverage or medical assistance.

Severe floods hit the town of San Martín del Tesorillo in the Andalusia region of southern Spain. ?? pic.twitter.com/9K85skoZzs — Nature Moments (@NatureMomentz) February 5, 2026

Earlier today, the Guardia Civil’s GEAS divers and fire crews managed to deliver supplies using Zodiac boats, navigating the swollen river that had previously been too dangerous to cross.

A precarious land route via ‘Los Pinares’ has also been opened, but like the route to Tesorillo, it is only passable for heavy-duty 4×4 vehicles.

With Storm Marta forecast to bring fresh rain this weekend, the window to get supplies into these stricken communities is closing.

— Contact Sotogrande Racket Center directly to volunteer.

Address: Paseo del Parque, 11310 Sotogrande, CádizClick to open side panel for more information (Next to the Trocadero restaurant)

Phone (WhatsApp): +34 611 81 68 83

Email: info@sotorc.com

