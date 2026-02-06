A BODY has been found during the search for a dog walker swept away by raging floodwaters in Malaga province.

Discovered at around 1pm today, the body is believed to belong to 45-year-old Carolina, who was dragged into the swollen River Turvilla in Sayalonga on Wednesday.

The woman, nicknamed Caro, disappeared while out with her partner and two dogs after diving into the raging river to rescue one of the animals.

Emergency crews including firefighters, Guardia Civil units, dog handlers and volunteers have been combing the river and surrounding area since Wednesday.

Carolina’s dog was pulled to safety later that same evening.

The grim discovery comes as Storm Leonardo continues to batter Andalucia with torrential rain, flash floods and ferocious winds.

More than 7,000 people have been forced to flee their homes across the region as rivers burst their banks and reservoirs hit critical levels.

Entire towns such as Grazalema in Cadiz were evacuated amid fears of landslides and catastrophic flooding.

Neighbourhoods in Cordoba, Seville, Jaen and the Campo de Gibraltar were also cleared as water levels rose rapidly.

Hundreds of roads remain cut, rail services suspended and schools closed as the storm paralysed transport and infrastructure.

Officials say Leonardo has dumped record-breaking rainfall across parts of southern Spain, triggering the worst flooding seen in years.

Carolina was a beloved yoga instructor in Sayalonga, where she lived.

She also ran an online business selling natural products.

If confirmed, Carolina’s death would be the first fatality in Andalucia linked to the storm.

